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Drone incident near Dubai International Airport looks a lot like burning fuel
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
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146 views • 3 days ago

The “drone incident” near Dubai International Airport looks a lot like burning fuel.

Also, congratulations to whoever filmed this. You are probably getting arrested.

Adding more info:

The war in Iran has reportedly stalled the EU’s plans to adopt its 20th sanctions package against Russia — with Brussels said to have little chance of approval right now, according to a diplomatic source cited by TASS.

The Middle East conflict has also effectively buried Europe’s oil price cap strategy on Russian crude, the same source said.

and:  Keir Starmer refuses to send warships to help reopen the Strait of Hormuz, rejecting Donald Trump’s call for reinforcements as the economic crisis deepens. - The Telegraph 

BREAKING! Australia will not send its navy to bail out Trump in the Strait of Hormuz - The Guardian.

First Britain, now Australia, whose next?

Adding, more about defending the Strait:

Donald Trump warned NATO faces a “very bad” future if allies refuse to help Washington reopen the Strait of Hormuz during the war on Iran.

In an interview with the Financial Times, Trump said countries benefiting from Gulf oil should share the burden.

“It’s only appropriate that people who are the beneficiaries of the Strait will help to make sure that nothing bad happens there,” he said, noting that Europe and China depend far more on Gulf energy than the US.

Trump also signaled he could delay a planned meeting with Chinese President Xi Jinping if Beijing does not help restore access to the shipping route.

“If there’s no response or if it’s a negative response I think it will be very bad for the future of Nato,” he added.

Keywords
iranpoliticsisraelpalestineeventswarsyriagazalebanonyemencurrentwest bank
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