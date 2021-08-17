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Red Sea Crossing Split Rock Mount Sinai
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100 views • August 17, 2021
Video below is a portion taken from the three youtube videos listed below. The Red sea crossing site and the real mount Sinai have been found and here is video evidence!
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=8y-uiccIiSY&;t=1209s
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=s17LCxUriQ4...
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=IMmaKzOsNks&;t=350s
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=8y-uiccIiSY&;t=1209s
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=s17LCxUriQ4...
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=IMmaKzOsNks&;t=350s
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