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Tithing, the great deception
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47 views • September 13, 2020
Have you ever wondered why the Christian churches and denominations tell you the Old Covenant along with its statutes, judgments and ordinances is "done away with;" yet, they still quote the requirement for you to give them 10% of your income to support "their particular ministry" and "their churches"?
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