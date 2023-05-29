https://gettr.com/post/p2i6ymzecc0

0527 Nicole看七哥

长岛哥说3月15日郭文贵先生被FBI强行带走后，很多人有疑问为什么新中国联邦的战友还在坚持不懈的努力工作和宣传消灭中共。答案就是多年来郭先生的经历和爆料革命启发了所有的战友们，让他们能够坚持和备受鼓舞。





David said that after Miles Guo was forcibly taken away by the FBI on March 15, many people wondered why the fellow fighters of the New Federal State of China are still working so hard and continue to fight to take down the CCP. The simple answer is that Miles Guo's experience and the Whistleblower Movement over the years have inspired all the fellow fighters, allowing them to be perseverance with their mission.





