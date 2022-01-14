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Dr. Peter Breggin, MD Interviewed for Documentary
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241 views • January 14, 2022
Originally posted to YouTube on Dec 18, 2018. This video had 753 views and 141 likes.
Interview of Dr. Breggin to appear in the documentary: Good Guys with Guns -- How an Armed Citizenry Deters Tyranny and Atrocities. For more on the documentary visit OriginalIntentDoc @ https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCqqzZmA2h9XPhqcBAz_Jj2Q
Interview of Dr. Breggin to appear in the documentary: Good Guys with Guns -- How an Armed Citizenry Deters Tyranny and Atrocities. For more on the documentary visit OriginalIntentDoc @ https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCqqzZmA2h9XPhqcBAz_Jj2Q
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