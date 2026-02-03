Most People Never Noticed Nutrition Was Quietly Replaced

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Modern diets are built around convenience, shelf life, and mass production. What happens when food is designed to last longer instead of nourish the body? Food processing changed the way people eat and additives like excess sugar, sodium, and preservatives became normalized. Now, industrial food has slowly replaced traditional seasonal and nutrient dense eating.
