This Is Not a Fight Between People, or Between People and the Political System. It Is the Fight Between Good and Evil, Truth and Falsehood

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https://gnews.org/post/p1jo3283f
Whistleblower movement is not a struggle between people, nor between people and the political system, but a struggle between good and evil, between good and evil, between truth and falsehood, and more importantly, between the God of Divine Justice and the devil.