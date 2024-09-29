2024-9-29d deut 5



It's just God's law...its not important...don't watch...you will all die soon.





Sometimes I say to God, "why am I doing any of this? why do I have compassion on these rebels? just let them die.".

It is amazing how God softens my heart to do His will.

As I sat here for the last 5 days during team satan's geo-engineered hurricane, watching the lives of all the people be washed down the river, listening to all the podcasters trying to sell you their stupid-expensive food buckets, and their gravity filters that would have washed away with your house....I think, they have no idea what revelation says, even if mike adams just read it to them. All these things are God having people do in your ears, so that when that which will come, will come, you will not be able to have an excuse before God, that HE did not warn you.

Noah, he will be in his ark, still praising Yahuah.



