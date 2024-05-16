CHP Talks: Abby Johnson—From Unplanned to Unthinkable

May 16, 2024: My guest this week is Abby Johnson, author of Unplanned, the story of her leaving her position as director of a Texas Planned Parenthood clinic to become a pro-life advocate. Abby was a keynote speaker at the recent National March for Life in Ottawa, where she and Shawn Carney, Founder and CEO of 40 Days for Life, spoke about how the Lord is helping hundreds of women to leave their jobs in the abortion industry through the organization Abby founded in 2012, And Then There Were None. In this interview, Abby talks about the new film she co-directed with Drew Martin of Mighty Motion Pictures—Unthinkable. She and her team are working hard to make abortion unthinkable and are already having great success. I was able to see the movie at a special showing in Ottawa and I highly recommend that our viewers and listeners see the film themselves, donate to the remaining costs of advertising and distribution and make arrangements to have the film shown in their churches and communities. It is hard-hitting; not for young children . . . but every thinking adult should see it!

To view the trailer, visit: https://unthinkabledoc.com

To contribute to the distribution or to arrange a showing of Unthinkable, contact:

Lisa Barnett - Executive Producer

780-257-3377 or email: [email protected]





Watch and subscribe to all censored and banned CHP Canada content at our Brighteon Channel: https://brighteon.com/channel/chpcanada





CHP TALKS is also now available as a podcast; subscribe and listen at:

Apple Podcasts: https://podcasts.apple.com/ca/podcast/chp-talks/id1517269201

buzzsprout: https://www.buzzsprout.com/1134824





Support us by donating here: https://www.chp.ca/donate





GAB: https://gab.com/CHPCanada

MINDS: https://www.minds.com/CHPCanada

TWITTER: https://twitter.com/CHPCanada

FACEBOOK: https://www.facebook.com/CHP.ca.Canada/