Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
A World War 2 Christmas
9 views
channel image
Rules_For_Rationals
Published Yesterday |

In December 1942 the entire world was at war ... and here we are 80 years later still fighting against evil and its leftist proxies.
The people who fought in 1942 were called "the greatest generation". They bequeathed a better future for their children. If you want to do the same, you will have to get up off your ass and fight back, just like your grandparents and great-grandparents did.

You can also find me here:

BITCHUTE: https://tinyurl.com/2memfm8m

RUMBLE: https://tinyurl.com/mwckc7n7

ODYSEE: https://tinyurl.com/dc293n29

YOUTUBE: https://tinyurl.com/6k4xd2dv

BRIGHTEON: https://tinyurl.com/2phsfwsy

Keywords
antifadncrncblmcommunismmaoismxi jinpingjoe bidenhistoryglobalismww2

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

The views and opinions expressed in this video do not necessarily represent the views of Brighteon or its affiliates.
Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2023 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket