A World War 2 Christmas

In December 1942 the entire world was at war ... and here we are 80 years later still fighting against evil and its leftist proxies.

The people who fought in 1942 were called "the greatest generation". They bequeathed a better future for their children. If you want to do the same, you will have to get up off your ass and fight back, just like your grandparents and great-grandparents did.

