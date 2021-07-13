THE SCRIPT HAS BEEN RELEASED FOR DOOR-TO-DOOR KNOCKERS...

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KNOCK KNOCK, WOULD YOU LIKE TO HEAR ABOUT OUR LORD AND SAVIOR--Now that the script has been released, are you ready for these folks to knock on your door?
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