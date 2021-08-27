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Patrick Howley : "Comment pouvez-vous vivre avec cela sur la Conscience ?"
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11 views • August 27, 2021
Patrick Howley journaliste américain dit la vérité sur les mandats des masques et la plandémie lors d'une réunion de la commission du comté.
Source vidéo : Quantumleap
https://rumble.com/vlpvqz-patrick-howley-comment-pouvez-vous-vivre-avec-cela-sur-la-conscience.html?mref=6zof&;mrefc=13
Source vidéo : Quantumleap
https://rumble.com/vlpvqz-patrick-howley-comment-pouvez-vous-vivre-avec-cela-sur-la-conscience.html?mref=6zof&;mrefc=13
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