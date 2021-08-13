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Koch’s Postulates: Have They Been Proven for Viruses
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86 views • August 13, 2021
Koch’s Postulates: Have They Been Proven for Viruses? or (The Rooster in the River of Rats) - by Andrew Kaufman, M.D.
https://odysee.com/@QuantumRhino:9/Koch’s-Postulates--Have-They-Been-Proven-for-Viruses-by-Andrew-Kaufman:8?r=9bUeuVzUB7o6w83uNaogyZqJVg1gGf5C
Dr. Andrew Kaufman educates us on Koch’s Postulates which is the standard criteria for judging whether a given bacteria or virus is the cause of a given disease.
https://andrewkaufmanmd.com/the-rooster-in-the-river-of-rats/
PDF
https://www.thelastamericanvagabond.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/05/Koch’s-Postulates-Dr.-Kaufman-5-4.pdf
https://odysee.com/@QuantumRhino:9/Koch’s-Postulates--Have-They-Been-Proven-for-Viruses-by-Andrew-Kaufman:8?r=9bUeuVzUB7o6w83uNaogyZqJVg1gGf5C
Dr. Andrew Kaufman educates us on Koch’s Postulates which is the standard criteria for judging whether a given bacteria or virus is the cause of a given disease.
https://andrewkaufmanmd.com/the-rooster-in-the-river-of-rats/
https://www.thelastamericanvagabond.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/05/Koch’s-Postulates-Dr.-Kaufman-5-4.pdf
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