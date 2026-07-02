“Wheel within a wheel” dual rotor hydroelectric power generation. 6-14-26

Ezekiel 1/14, “And the living creatures darted to and fro, like a flash of lightning.” Ezekiel 1/19, “And when the living creatures went, the wheels went beside them”. Ezekiel 1/16, “their construction being as it were a wheel within a wheel.” These verses revealed to me that a “wheel within a wheel” could be an electric turbine or generator. Most generators rotate only one of the wheels of copper or magnet.

For some reason I pictured a “wheel within a wheel” as two wheels rotating opposite each other. Then it occurred to me that the earth in the solar system is a “wheel within a wheel”, and the solar system in the galaxy, and the galaxy in the universe could both be wheels within wheels. Also, the energy that creates electrical energy is from the solar system and invisible like God.

Next, as always when following the Word of God the Holy Spirit is at work and revealed it would be possible to create a dual rotor turbine and use it to create hydroelectric energy from water currents. Floating and anchoring in place a large turbine on a double hull or pontoon style vessel that can be hydraulically raised and lowered. On opposite sides of the turbine are attached axles with propellers attached along the length of them. The turbine and propellers are lowered so the propellers are partially submerged, not the axle or turbine, but enough of the propellers to gather power. One set of propellers up-current, and one set of propellers down-current. The propeller blades encircle the axle extending outward so less than half of the number of propeller blades will be submerged at any given time. Counter rotating the two axles should multiply the electrical output.

I believe this system could be used from a creek to tidal flows and ocean currents. I think it is awesome to point out that the power source that drives tidal flows and ocean currents is the moon, yep, a “wheel within a wheel”. Have a great day.

As I see it the design of the system, the strength of the materials used, and the elements primarily will determine the amount of energy that can be skimmed from the surface of a current.

In my understanding the counter rotation of the axles will create a centrifugal force. It may be helpful to use two turbines per vessel with propeller directions reversed between the two, so the centrifugal forces cancel each other out. This should help to keep the vessel straight in a current. In other words when the current hits the first two axles one starts to rotate clockwise and the other counterclockwise and the opposite on the other end to cancel each other out.

Judges 5/20, “They fought from heaven; the stars in their courses fought”.