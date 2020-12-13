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Past Present and Future with Lettrology #1 of 7
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18 views • December 13, 2020
Mapping the past requires memory.
Writing about the present is simple enough, but
Writing about the future requires means you must know about predicting history.
Peter Vaughan from New Zealand has conquered this formidable task and now he teaches it as anyone can learn it. Have a look at what Peter does in this clip and see in the following clips what he knows about the future of NZ and the USA political outcomes for 2021.
Writing about the present is simple enough, but
Writing about the future requires means you must know about predicting history.
Peter Vaughan from New Zealand has conquered this formidable task and now he teaches it as anyone can learn it. Have a look at what Peter does in this clip and see in the following clips what he knows about the future of NZ and the USA political outcomes for 2021.
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