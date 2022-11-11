Create New Account
NINETEENTH CENTURY VIDEOS BACK TO LIFE: [4k, 50fps, colorized] (1918). The Birth of Plastic Surgery
Anna Coleman Ladd (1878-1939) was an American artist and socialite. Prior to the war Ladd was a well-established sculptor and portrait painter. Moved by the stories of wounded soldiers, she set up a studio in Paris, France, with the assistance of the Red Cross. There she fashioned thin copper masks, personally fitted to each soldier, that were meticulously painted by hand to be as realistic as possible. The masks were held to their faces either through spectacles or strings that slid over the ears.

