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#112 Today's Boondoggle - Future Proves Past edition
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10 views • January 28, 2022
In this episode Bill welcomes back the Monday Night Jack duo of Flo White and Brian. Plus Patric and Evan are back for the REAL AMERICAN History lesson that you didn't learn about in school. Class is in session as we talk about the true origins of the United States, and the many debts owed.
We also talk about the Boston Tea Party and what was REALLY dumped in the harbor, plus we bring everything from the past and how it ties into what's happening in our country today, as well as Brian's thoughts on where we're heading, and so much more.
So kick back with your headphones and cold one for this latest episode. Enjoy our additional segments featuring music from the Flo White Show and Stories from the VFW Hall.
Remember Boondoggle Listeners Matter, so e-mail us at [email protected] and let us know your thoughts so we can read them on air.
Tweet us @2daysBoondoggle and Follow us on Instagram @todaysboondoggle as well as on Facebook.
Please subscribe and give 5 stars and review. Every review we receive on either Apple Podcast or Google Music we will mention you on a future episode and our Social Media pages. Follow Today's Boondoggle also on our Social Media as well as DomainCle.com and on Anchor.fm
Today's Boondoggle logo designed by Stacy Candow.
Additional music by Evan Crouse
Also please consider financially supporting us at Todays Boondoggle using Venmo, our GoFundMe, or sponsoring us on our Anchor.fm page, so we can continue to provide you with quality entertainment.
We also talk about the Boston Tea Party and what was REALLY dumped in the harbor, plus we bring everything from the past and how it ties into what's happening in our country today, as well as Brian's thoughts on where we're heading, and so much more.
So kick back with your headphones and cold one for this latest episode. Enjoy our additional segments featuring music from the Flo White Show and Stories from the VFW Hall.
Remember Boondoggle Listeners Matter, so e-mail us at [email protected] and let us know your thoughts so we can read them on air.
Tweet us @2daysBoondoggle and Follow us on Instagram @todaysboondoggle as well as on Facebook.
Please subscribe and give 5 stars and review. Every review we receive on either Apple Podcast or Google Music we will mention you on a future episode and our Social Media pages. Follow Today's Boondoggle also on our Social Media as well as DomainCle.com and on Anchor.fm
Today's Boondoggle logo designed by Stacy Candow.
Additional music by Evan Crouse
Also please consider financially supporting us at Todays Boondoggle using Venmo, our GoFundMe, or sponsoring us on our Anchor.fm page, so we can continue to provide you with quality entertainment.
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