Helene may be the most devastating hurricane in our history; survivors are coping with severe conditions, exhaustion, compounding weather events threatening what progress they have made, among other monumental challenges.





HOW YOU CAN HELP: Orgs highly spoken of by Helene survivors:

(YOU MAY ADD ADDITIONAL REPUTABLE ORGS IN COMMENTS)

Samaritans Purse: https://samaritanspurse.org/

Beloved Ashville: https://www.belovedasheville.com/

Cajun Navy Relief: https://cajunnavyrelief.com/volunteer/

Cabins 4 Christ: https://cabins4christ.com/

Emergency RV: https://www.emergencyrv.org/

Buck Up Relief Mission: https://allmylinks.com/buckuprelief





"After Helene – We Are the Called" - Ann M. Wolf Media

With love & respect to the survivors of Helene and those who care for them…

And in loving memory of those who lost their lives due to Hurricane Helene…





From Ann M. Wolf – A Voice for Freedom

Songwriter/Recording Artist/Chaplain





Script written by Ann M. Wolf





Film compiled & edited by Ann M. Wolf

© 2024 – Ann M. Wolf





Soundtrack “Windblown & Tattered” by

William Pearson/Pond5





Photos & Videos are by Ann M. Wolf & Genevieve Heberlein (on site).

Special thanks Genevieve! Love you!





Additional thanks as well to these contributors from Pixabay, Pexels, Envato & Pond5 as well as these photo/video artists:

Black Box Guild, Matthew Williams Ellis

Ty Tarenko, Dagora Sun, Bilanol, Broin





For more about Ann M. Wolf: https://annmwolf.info/