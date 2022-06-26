Solar Generator Part 2 - Mounted Components

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I'll show you the components of the generator mounted to a dolly. This includes the charge controller, the inverter, the fuse box, the bus bars, a control plate for charging additional components using Anderson Power Poles, USB socket and a 12V socket, plus the switches and volt meter for the panel, and a power strip for plugging in appliances.