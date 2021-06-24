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Biden Hints He'd Nuke Americans if They Challenge Elite
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233 views • June 24, 2021
Today on TruNews, we discuss President Biden’s not-so-veiled threat to use nuclear weapons against Americans who dare challenge the ruling elite. We also detail Russia’s latest stand-off with NATO in the Black Sea, as Putin pledges to bomb any British warship that violates their sovereign territorial waters.
Lastly, we share a heartwarming story from Oklahoma, where a 20-year-old African American man gets a car, a bike, and a mentor after a Christian Good Samaritan saw him walking 17 miles to work in the blazing sun.
Rick Wiles, Edward Szall, Doc Burkhart. Airdate (6/24/21)
Lastly, we share a heartwarming story from Oklahoma, where a 20-year-old African American man gets a car, a bike, and a mentor after a Christian Good Samaritan saw him walking 17 miles to work in the blazing sun.
Rick Wiles, Edward Szall, Doc Burkhart. Airdate (6/24/21)
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