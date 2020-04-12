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More proof we are being played!
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38 views • April 12, 2020
Source videos:
Framing The World
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=GJb-g8ZB4xo&feature=share&fbclid=IwAR1t8dYwMlVtnS8ke8mnx9SCGdbLMIAkod_LItzyMR2tMIuzeQ5TdIdqcYc
Next News Network (w Dr Shiva)
https://www.facebook.com/georgenoulis308/videos/1220306311507326/
About Dr. V.A. Shiva Ayyadurai
https://vashiva.com/about-va-shiva-ayyadurai/
Framing The World
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=GJb-g8ZB4xo&feature=share&fbclid=IwAR1t8dYwMlVtnS8ke8mnx9SCGdbLMIAkod_LItzyMR2tMIuzeQ5TdIdqcYc
Next News Network (w Dr Shiva)
https://www.facebook.com/georgenoulis308/videos/1220306311507326/
About Dr. V.A. Shiva Ayyadurai
https://vashiva.com/about-va-shiva-ayyadurai/
Keywords
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