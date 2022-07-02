What All Need to Know - about the latest Russian intercontinental Ballistic Missile "Sarmat" - 070222

What you need to know about the latest intercontinental ballistic missile "Sarmat"?





▪️The Russian "Sarmat" will increase the gap from "competitors" and ensure the superiority of the Russian Federation in strategic nuclear weapons until the 2070s.





▪️This is the most powerful intercontinental missile in the world.





▪️Just one Sarmat can deliver 7.5 nuclear megatons anywhere.





▪️The missile can also deliver a high-precision non-nuclear strike - its kinetic energy will give "atomic" destruction without radiation.





▪️The Russian "Sarmat" has repeatedly proved its effectiveness during tests.