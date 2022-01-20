DR. CARRIE MADEJ: FIRST LOOK AT CHILD JAB PLUS EVIL MONOCLONAL ANTIBODY SECRETS EXPOSED

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Incredibly good recent interview with Dr. Carrie Madej on the Stew Peters Show. She covers the newly-observed ingredients in the vaccines being shot into our children as well as the dangers of one of the biggest treatments to emerge in the last few months - infusions of monoclonal antibodies. Dr. Carrie Madej recently produced a video warning that these monoclonal antibodies include ingredients derived from HEK293 human embryonic kidney tissue.