Adam Carolla Was Right! Spencer Pratt’s Mayoral Run Exposes Bass’s LA Nightmare

Karen Bass says Spencer Pratt is "politicizing" the Palisades Fire. Spencer says he’s just looking at the ashes where his house used to be. 🏚️🔥

In this breakdown, we’re looking at the total collapse of leadership in Los Angeles. From an arsonist obsessed with "wealth redistribution" to a fire department allegedly ordered to stand down while the ground was still smoldering—this wasn't just an accident. It was an avoidable catastrophe fueled by an ideology that prioritizes equity seminars over thermal imaging.

Adam Carolla called this incompetence years ago. Now, Spencer Pratt is running for Mayor to hold the "Auto-Delete" administration accountable.

We discuss:

The Stand-Down Order: Why were firefighters pulled before the Santa Ana winds hit?

The Missing Evidence: Where did Mayor Bass's texts go? 📱💨

The "Luigi Mangione" Link: The radical ideology that lit the match.

The Recovery Trap: Why red tape is keeping fire victims in trailers while the city preens.

It’s time to stop "reimagining" safety and start rewarding competence.

#SpencerPratt #KarenBass #PalisadesFire #AdamCarolla #LAMayor2026 #Los Angeles #FireDepartment #CaliforniaPolitics #DEI #Accountability