America and the Anti-Messiah

In this Episode of the Redneck Rabbi Spot I talk about the Anti-Messiah and how through him this world will welcome him with open arms. I express my concern with how many will fight along side the Anti-Messiah to defeat the Elites and there world agenda and how afterwards the will want him to guide them to a one world Government.
