The Climate Bogey Man

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The greenhouse effect, at least in the steady state, is not science; it is folklore and thought habit, akin to the belief in canals on Mars, which was scientific orthodoxy for half a century, and the Piltdown Man hoax, which told the community what they wanted to believe. It does not stand up to close scrutiny.