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Judge's Ruling Upholding The Second Amendment Which Is Worthy Of Reading
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20 views • June 11, 2021
Judge Roger Benitez of the US Southern District of California ruled one week ago against California's "assault weapons" ban, and the ruling is well worth a read. We'll take a look at the ruling and we'll also point to the law as to what should be done to those that attempted to make the ban "law."
See more here: https://sonsoflibertymedia.com/the-ruling-by-a-california-judge-that-smacked-down-assault-weapons-ban-you-really-must-read/
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See more here: https://sonsoflibertymedia.com/the-ruling-by-a-california-judge-that-smacked-down-assault-weapons-ban-you-really-must-read/
Subscribe on Rumble: https://rumble.com/user/sonsoflibertyradiolive
Join us on Telegram: https://t.me/sonsoflibertymedia
https://sonsoflibertyradio.com
https://sonsoflibertymedia.com
Sons of Liberty Store: https://thesonsofliberty.squarespace.com/
Support us through a donation: https://thesonsofliberty.squarespace.com/donate
Partner with us as a Son or Daughter of Liberty: https://thesonsofliberty.squarespace.com/membership/
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