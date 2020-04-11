© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Learn the Rubik's Cube... ...and remember how by using simple poems... Video #1
Follow
0
Sign in to download MP3
Share
Report
26 views • April 11, 2020
NOTE: The first two videos in this series use simple human logic to solve the white side of a cube, not a poem... This video solves the white cross on the top... It's really easy... Let me know if this is confusing. Feel free to mock, criticize, or simply comment as you see fit... ...if you can do one side of a cube already then skip to Video #3
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.