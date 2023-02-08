JEFFREY EPSTEIN'S ISLAND FLIGHT LOGS FINALLY RELEASED 🛩🏝🔞 WHAT DOES THIS MEAN?

Full list of everyone that ever flew on Jeffrey Epstein's private plane.Source: https://odysee.com/@vincentbriatore:b





#news





Join this channel to help keep the videos coming:

https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCs4Z_s2SngU_f4HpIz1o4mw/join





Get $25 OFF your first order at GoldBelly:

https://www.talkable.com/x/rMjNoV





...

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=rudc86DM5hw





I posted that deepfake earlier [check on https://AltCast.TV for more of them]...but this seems to be a real, tangible thing:





Newly-crowned Miss Texas under fire for anti-Semitic comments after allegedly 'complimenting' another contestant by saying: 'You look like Anne Frank coming out of the Holocaust'

https://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-11727257/Newly-crowned-Miss-Texas-fire-anti-Semitic-comments.html





https://www.documentcloud.org/documents/6184408-U-S-v-Jeffrey-Epstein-Indictment.html





Check my BitChute channel for the previously dropped client list info - I may add them later

https://www.bitchute.com/channel/canst/

