Why "Once Saved Always Saved" is false doctrine - part 1 - Ezekiel 18:21ff.

In this presentation, I discuss how the doctrine of "Once saved always saved" contradicts scripture, and also how the doctrine does not really give you any assurance of salvation at all. Yet, in spite of this, there is a way you can assure yourself that the Lord will lift you up on the last day. Have a listen.