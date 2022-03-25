Conflict with police force in Daya Bay due to the lack of supply during lock-down

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According to the constitutions,the authorities are required to supply enough food, water and medical stuff during the pandemic restriction. If they don’t fulfill, then it would be an illegal behavior which you can also call “illegal ban” . And because the Daya bay’s authorities used the pandemic restriction to lock the people at home to satisfy their dictatorship. You can see the people were conflicting with the government’s police force.