Muddy River Tactical Holster for the KelTec P17 - Minuteman Review

I am probably the loudest cheerleader for the 22LR KelTec P17 for CCW.





Early on there were no IWB holsters made for the thin, light pistol. Such that I built my own holster press and made my own…I even sold a few. There are now a few quality holsters made for the P17, one is by Muddy River Tactical and they sent me this red one to review.





The fit, finish, and symmetry is far superior to my DIY AmbGun holster. The edges are very smooth and retention is very good.





If I did not already have my own AmbGun holster, I would be very happy to use it every day. But I prefer complete coverage of the trigger and the paddle mag releases on my crude looking holster. On the Muddy River holster you could potentially face the situation where a hex key wrench or screwdriver gets in there and snags the trigger. Extremely low probability, for sure, but it’s not zero. Careful use of a heat gun and you can fix it. My holster also has a channel around the safety that encourages it to stay up on safe.





The AmbGun holster displaces 1/10” less beneath the belt. Keeping the trim P17 slim inside your waistband.





I think P17 owners will be very happy with the Muddy River Tactical IWB offering. Slimmer with a tight trigger wrap and it would be difficult for competitors to mount a competitive challenge. For sure, it looks way cooler on the nightstand.