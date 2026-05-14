Beijing: Trump's team of US players of deal makers

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Beijing, Trump's team of US players.
Delegation of 17 top U.S. business leaders
Elon Musk (CEO, Tesla/SpaceX)
Tim Cook (CEO, Apple)
Jensen Huang (CEO, Nvidia)
Stephen Schwarzman (CEO, Blackstone)
Kelly Ortberg (CEO, Boeing)
Larry Fink (CEO, BlackRock)
David Solomon (CEO, Goldman Sachs)
Jane Fraser (CEO, Citigroup)
Cristiano Amon (CEO, Qualcomm)
Sanjay Mehrotra (CEO, Micron Technology)
Michael Miebach (CEO, MasterCard)
Brian Sikes (Chairman, Cargill)
Dina Powell McCormick (Meta)
Jim Anderson (Coherent)
Larry Culp (GE Aerospace)
Ryan McInerney (Visa)
Jacob Thaysen (Illumina)
Key Attendees - U.S. Officials:
Donald Trump (President)
Marco Rubio (Secretary of State)
Scott Bessent (Secretary of Treasury)
Pete Hegseth (Secretary of Defense)
Eric Trump and Lara Trump
Stephen Miller (Deputy Chief of Staff)