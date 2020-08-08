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Dr. Urso: HCQ is super safe & has preventative effects. Here’s the data.
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50 views • August 08, 2020
"If I was stuck on a desert island, the drug I want is Hydroxychloroquine." - Dr. Urso.
This drug is safe. This drug is tested in study after study. This is about money and control not about helping people! Fire Dr. Fauci! Fire Bill Gates! Fire the Rockefeller Foundation! Fire Dr. Birx! Fire this COMMUNIST take over of our great UNITED STATES and the WORLD! PLEASE SHARE!
This drug is safe. This drug is tested in study after study. This is about money and control not about helping people! Fire Dr. Fauci! Fire Bill Gates! Fire the Rockefeller Foundation! Fire Dr. Birx! Fire this COMMUNIST take over of our great UNITED STATES and the WORLD! PLEASE SHARE!
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