TUCKER ON TWITTER - Ep. 4 Wannabe Dictator
Rick Langley
Published Yesterday |

MUST WATCH: Tucker Carlson Takes the Gloves Off in Episode 4 : Joe Biden, the Wannabe Dictator

Tucker Carlson has finally openly criticized Fox News in his latest episode of “Tucker on Twitter.” The outspoken pundit aired his grievances in response to the news network’s recent apology for labeling President Joe Biden a “wannabe dictator.” [BEST SHOW TO DATE]

Elon Musk Destroys Joe Biden After White House Targets Children with Creepy “Pride” Message

https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2023/06/elon-musk-destroys-joe-biden-after-white-house/

Are Carlson and Rogan Teaming Up? Staff Reveal What Happened When They Reached Out

https://www.westernjournal.com/carlson-rogan-teaming-staff-reveal-happened-reached/










ep 4tucker on twitterwannabe dictatorfox news is a joketucker carlson takes the gloves off

