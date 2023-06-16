TUCKER ON TWITTER - Ep. 4 Wannabe Dictator

MUST WATCH: Tucker Carlson Takes the Gloves Off in Episode 4 : Joe Biden, the Wannabe Dictator
Tucker Carlson has finally openly criticized Fox News in his latest episode of “Tucker on Twitter.” The outspoken pundit aired his grievances in response to the news network’s recent apology for labeling President Joe Biden a “wannabe dictator.” [BEST SHOW TO DATE]
----
Elon Musk Destroys Joe Biden After White House Targets Children with Creepy “Pride” Message
https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2023/06/elon-musk-destroys-joe-biden-after-white-house/
-----------------
Are Carlson and Rogan Teaming Up? Staff Reveal What Happened When They Reached Out
https://www.westernjournal.com/carlson-rogan-teaming-staff-reveal-happened-reached/
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.