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Crisis Actors training kids to be killed in school. Why
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219 views • May 30, 2021
Crisis actors for school shooting. Companies can be hired to provide people to go to schools and perform fake attacks (for practice like fires and fire-drills); but the kids are being trained to be victims (painting themselves with fake blood coming from fake bullet wounds). Why the slave mentality training? Now we know.
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