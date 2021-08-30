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How will Agenda 21 control every aspect of your life? [Chinese subtitle] 聯合國21世紀議程陰謀，如何控制我們生活的每一個層面
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81 views • August 30, 2021
中文字幕翻譯：大揭露編委會（地球機密網站）
原影片出處： https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=oLBqFHOSm_E
原影片出處： https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=oLBqFHOSm_E
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