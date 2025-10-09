Abram Becomes Abraham: The Conclusion of the Supreme Test

In this powerful conclusion to Abram Becomes Abraham: The Supreme Test of Faith, we witness the ultimate moment of surrender and divine fulfillment. Abraham’s obedience is tested as he leads his promised son Isaac up Mount Moriah — unaware that this act of faith will echo through eternity. Explore the prophetic parallels between Abraham’s sacrifice and the foreshadowing of Christ, the Lamb provided by God Himself.

Joining us tonight is Messianic Bible Teacher & Scholar Tov Rose. Among his credentials, he is BA Double Major in Public Relations & Media Relations, MA Marketing Management, MA Missiology, Masters Certificates in Biblical Languages & New Testament Research. He is also a keynote speaker, writer, performer, and entrepreneur with over 35 years of real time experience. Owning C2R Marketing LLC, he trains entrepreneurs, earning an APSE award for coaching disabled business owners. He contributed to UMass’s Institute for Community Inclusion curriculum. Founder of the NMV Bible Project, he authored 30+ books, including The New Messianic Version of the Bible. His keynotes on TBN, ABC, and CBS impact nonprofits and corporations. You can learn more about Tov or purchase one of his books at https://www.tovrose.com/

And may also purchase one of his books at Amazon.com. Just go to the books section and enter his name, Tov Rose.

Through Scripture, ancient writings, and divine insight, David Paxton and Tov Rose, together with JD Williams uncover how this supreme test sealed God’s everlasting covenant and defined what true faith really means.



Both JD Williams and David Paxton of the Last Christian Radio Show, are members of the Evangelical Press Association. And JD Williams is a member of the American Association of Christian Counselors.

To learn more or to support the International Ministry visit https://www.lastchristian.net/