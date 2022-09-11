Australia - Unearthing the Filth . . . Utopia - murders, cover up - Genocide of the original peoples

CONTINUES . . . This is one of the most extraordinary films about Australia. This is Utopia, an epic production by the Emmy and Bafta winning film-maker, journalist John Pilger. Utopia is a vast region in northern Australia and home to the oldest human presence on earth. This film is a journey into that secret country, says Pilger in Utopia. It will describe not only the uniqueness of the first Australians, but their trail of tears, betrayal, resistance from one utopia to another.

view Australia’s Parliament House https://www.googlesightseeing.com/maps?p=430&c=&ll=-35.308117,149.124277&spn=0.010192,0.012360&t=k&hl=en

Australia's Government is null & void - NO Constitutional authority to govern for the last 49 years https://www.bitchute.com/video/KzsD83hscgtu/ because they change Constitutional wording in 1973 without a referendum. Authority of the People is still Law today under our Commonwealth of Australia Constitution. There’s NO democracy! because Upper Level of Intelligence Agencies control Governments of the Service Corporation for SATAN on Earth who is the head of their Service Corporation and their GOD as shown by aerial view https://harold-holt.net/ of Australia’s Parliament House - Goat of Mendes -

Documents reveal Australian Govt’s openly schemed to poison citizens/children! - then a mass die-off https://www.bitchute.com/video/znOcx2e5ENSp/

Critical Update: 2021-22 Aus deaths - massively exceeding 5 yr avg - Australian vaccine massacre?! https://www.bitchute.com/video/gkBW5CSDC4Ct/

Baal Worship at Queen’s Commonwealth Games Opening Ceremony 2022 in Birmingham England https://www.bitchute.com/video/6Cbc45MPiWUZ/

Graphene Injection ends Covid-19 debate - Graphene not declared in any emergency use authorisation https://www.bitchute.com/video/aFQAuPCNNpXy/

COVID-19 does not exist - never isolated - a hoax to destroy human’s GOD given immune systems. https://www.bitchute.com/video/Zpa1uCDUfpbs/

Climate Change TERRAFORMING Warning for Humanity https://www.bitchute.com/video/cTqkFxUSr0uC/

Isn’t it Now Obvious they want to Destroy Creation Itself ?? https://www.bitchute.com/video/Pt1Fbh4rSMxe/

Video Mirrored from: http://johnpilger.com/videos/utopia

All agendas on Earth after the 1970 Invoking are all in defiance to creation – because - Intelligence Agencies, Military, Governments are accountable through 1970 Invoking after I, as a Navy Diver withdrew from the game after clandestine act under age when they violated the authority of signed law document - referred to as the authority of the god’s document under the Commonwealth of Australia and its Constitution and they were already accountable for alien technology in me and on Earth as my ct-scan shows on my https://harold-holt.net/ website along with all my affidavits of evidence I hold against them.