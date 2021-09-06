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Seven Things The Lord Hates - Proverbs 6:16-19 (NIV)
16 There are six things the Lord hates,
seven that are detestable to him:
17 haughty eyes,
a lying tongue,
hands that shed innocent blood,
18 a heart that devises wicked schemes,
feet that are quick to rush into evil,
19 a false witness who pours out lies
and a person who stirs up conflict in the community.
Proverbs Club Commentary
Who is detested by Jesus?
Agitators
Evil Doers
False Witnesses
pc1.tiny.us/3n4n587a
#The_Lord #hates #haughty_eyes #lying_tongue #hands