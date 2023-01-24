Olá!
Estou trazendo um vídeo sobre a inveja que Satanás têm da igreja de Cristo!
Vídeos originais:
📌ESTER E VASTI - O DIA EM QUE LUCIFER PERDEU O LUGAR PARA A NOIVA DO CORDEIRO (Canal JESUS é Santo)
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=zCURu4qi-mI
📌VIVOS NO FIM DOS TEMPOS: O Acordo que consome o Diabo (Análise de Running Up That Hill - Kate Bush) (Canal JESUS é Santo)
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=urkxnqrKrWs
📌Stranger Things - Temporada 4 - NETFLIX
📖 Apocalipse 3:8-11
Conheço as tuas obras; eis que diante de ti pus uma porta aberta, e ninguém a pode fechar; tendo pouca força, guardaste a minha palavra, e não negaste o meu nome.
Eis que eu farei aos da sinagoga de Satanás, aos que se dizem judeus, e não são, mas mentem: eis que eu farei que venham, e adorem prostrados a teus pés, e saibam que eu te amo.
Como guardaste a palavra da minha paciência, também eu te guardarei da hora da tentação que há de vir sobre todo o mundo, para tentar os que habitam na terra.
Eis que venho sem demora; guarda o que tens, para que ninguém tome a tua coroa. 👑
Meus canais 🔻
📍 https://www.bitchute.com/observacoesdaluna
📍 https://www.brighteon.com/channels/observacoesdaluna
📍 https://rumble.com/c/observacoesdaluna
📍 https://www.youtube.com/@observacoesdaluna
Até o próximo vídeo!
Obrigada 🤗🙌🏻💕
