Austrians staged a street protest against arms supplies to Ukraine.

A large rally was held in the center of Vienna, in which several hundred people took part, opposing the supply of weapons to Kyiv and demanding the neutral position of Austria.

In their hands, the protesters carried banners with the inscriptions: "Instigators -- to the front," "Today -- weapons, tomorrow -- tanks, the day after tomorrow -- your sons," and "Agitators -- to the front."

In addition, many participants marched with Austrian flags, dove flags, and even Russian tricolors.