WAR ROOM [1 of 3] Friday 7/29/22 • VETERANS CALL-IN SHOW, PETE SANTILLI • Infowars

CHINA THREATENS TO BLOW UP NANCY PELOSI’S AIRPLANE IF SHE TRAVELS TO TAIWANOwen returns to host this informative Friday edition of War Room! Tune in NOW for exclusive information to help secure victory for the pro-human movement!

Pre-order your copy of Alex Jones' new book "The Great Reset And the War for the World," while they're still available! Link in this article!

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