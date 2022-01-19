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VAX TO BE PULLED; NOTED FROM THE UK. JAN 16 2022
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101 views • January 19, 2022
From UKACTION
111 Telephone call to an out of hours Dr in Chichester, UK (20 hours ago) - When diagnosing this woman with an adverse reaction over the telephone, The Dr advises against taking any more and explains that she believes they are about to get pulled - due to new data on safety
The number displayed on the cellphone appears to be St Richard’s Hospital in Chichester.
111 Telephone call to an out of hours Dr in Chichester, UK (20 hours ago) - When diagnosing this woman with an adverse reaction over the telephone, The Dr advises against taking any more and explains that she believes they are about to get pulled - due to new data on safety
The number displayed on the cellphone appears to be St Richard’s Hospital in Chichester.
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