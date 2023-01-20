iEarlGrey: Inside Pfizer and AstraZeneca's UKRAINIAN BIOLAB! [Bio-Warfare Lab]

Posted 19January2023: RUBIZHNE NAZI WAR CRIMES
Employees reportedly FORCED to take UNTESTED drugs or BE FIRED. @JohnMarkDougan-BadVolf , Masha and I got a guided tour of the ruins of a Ukrainian BioLab on the front lines near in Rubizhne.
Ukraine, bio-warfare lab, Pfizer, AstraZeneca, covid-19, vaccine testing, vaccine safety, medical experiments, war crimes,
