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Judicial Courts exist and we can WIN our cases!(Part 1)
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42 views • March 01, 2022
Cited here are:
Judicial Code of 1911
The Judicial Code of 1911 was the most expansive act concerning the judiciary ever passed by Congress. It finally abolished all the circuit courts, transferring all their jurisdiction to the district courts, thereby making them the first level of the federal judiciary in every case.
Judiciary Act of 1925
The Judiciary Act of 1925 provided the justices with the sole discretion to determine their caseload. In order to issue a writ of certiorari, which grants a court hearing to a case, at least four justices must agree (the “Rule of Four”).
The case cited here is:Yakus v. United States, 321 U.S. 414 (1944)
My name is Bill Henshall. I also have a YouTube Channel with more videos called Win in Court at this link:
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCMujwEGS39UHmNDwA-_SJxw
I have Constitutional Defense Document Packets and my COVID anti-vaccine, rent and mortgage relief packets. Information on all my Packets are available on request. You can e-mail me at: [email protected]
Judicial Code of 1911
The Judicial Code of 1911 was the most expansive act concerning the judiciary ever passed by Congress. It finally abolished all the circuit courts, transferring all their jurisdiction to the district courts, thereby making them the first level of the federal judiciary in every case.
Judiciary Act of 1925
The Judiciary Act of 1925 provided the justices with the sole discretion to determine their caseload. In order to issue a writ of certiorari, which grants a court hearing to a case, at least four justices must agree (the “Rule of Four”).
The case cited here is:Yakus v. United States, 321 U.S. 414 (1944)
My name is Bill Henshall. I also have a YouTube Channel with more videos called Win in Court at this link:
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCMujwEGS39UHmNDwA-_SJxw
I have Constitutional Defense Document Packets and my COVID anti-vaccine, rent and mortgage relief packets. Information on all my Packets are available on request. You can e-mail me at: [email protected]
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