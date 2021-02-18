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2.18.21 Scott McKay's Powerful Interview of Former CIA Clandestine Ops Officer Robert David Steele
The Patriot Streetfighter
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1943 views • February 19, 2021
This powerful interview with Former Clandestine Ops Officer Robert David Steele brings the deepest and most thorough perspective of what world history has truly borne, a facade of lies and deceit perpetuated by the Satanic controlling global power structure. His widely read and published works are in and of themselves a library of their own.

Robert David Steele is a former Marine Corps infantry officer and CIA who went on to be the senior civilian responsible for creating the Marine Corps Intelligence Activity. He pioneered Open Source Intelligence (OSINT) and more recently is the global leader for Open Source Everything Engineering (OSEE). He has published over 2,000 non-fiction book reviews and manages multiple websites with substantive information. He is making four low-budget high-value movies to support the Great Awakening, donate to be a co-producer with screen credits, at https://tinyurl.com/PBI-4-Movies. Robert's most famous lecture is at https://tinyurl.com/Steele-Top-Books. His most controversial post is at https://tinyurl.com/Zionist-Parasite.

Connect this him at these websites, all free less the last one:
https://robertdavidsteele.com
https://phibetaiota.net
https://unrig.net
https://stopnakedshortselling.org
https://pedoempire.org
https://thesteelereport.com

--
About Robert David Steele

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