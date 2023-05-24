Create New Account
At 5:30 a.m. Today, the Ukrainian Armed Forces - Unsuccessfully Attempted to Attack the Black Sea Fleet's ship the, Ivan Khurs
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
Published Yesterday

At 5:30 a.m. today, the Ukrainian Armed Forces unsuccessfully attempted to attack the Black Sea Fleet's ship Ivan Khurs ship, which is carrying out tasks to ensure the safe operation of the Turkish Stream and Blue Stream gas pipelines in the exclusive economic zone of the Republic of Turkey, by three unmanned speedboats.

💥 All the enemy's boats have been neutralised by standard weapons of the Russian warship 140 km north-east of the Bosphorus Strait.

russiaukrainerussianukrainiansmo

