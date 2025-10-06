Decentralized AI Defeats Government Censorship Attempts

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Governments like California are panicking, trying to license and control AI. But with open-source models that run locally on your own devices, their efforts are too little, too late. Decentralized knowledge is the ultimate tool for defeating state censorship.
Learn how we are becoming censorship-proof. Don't miss this interview.
#OpenSourceAI #Decentralization #CensorshipResistant #California #TFALA #FutureIsFree
