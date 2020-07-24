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The Naughty Police Chief (UPDATE 1)
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21 views • July 24, 2020
I believe in getting involved in my community...sometimes to report good things and some times not so good things. This video is about ongoing issues with the St Thomas police chief getting awards he does not qualify for!
Source video:
POLICE CORRUPTION...The very naughty police chief
https://www.bitchute.com/video/IseiMyyqdzQ3/
Source video:
POLICE CORRUPTION...The very naughty police chief
https://www.bitchute.com/video/IseiMyyqdzQ3/
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